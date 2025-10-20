Sunday afternoons in Idaho and America are usually a time for rest, relaxation and tranquility. Some Idahoans are on their way to their favorite church service, while others are watching America's Game of the Week. It is very rare that anything newsworthy happens on a Sunday afternoon in Idaho.

However, social media was on fire with a report the there was an ICE raid in Wilder, Idaho. It turned out the FBI was conducting an investigation concerning a troubling report of alleged illegal gambling on horse racing.

Left wing activists along with their colleagues in the local media rushed to the scene waiting to report how many people were deported by ICE. Published reports say some were detained and asked for their legal status. If they don't provide proof of citizenship, they'll be deported per the policy of President Trump.

Depending on your politics, you'll view the arrests on one of two ways. The first reaction is those who support President Trump and law and order. They voted to end the practice of law breaking and illegal immigration.



The other reaction is from the pro amnesty crowd who want folks living here legally to be given the same rights as citizens. They fail to see breaking the law has consequences regardless of how long someone has lived here or whether or not they're a violent criminal. The FBI raid attracted a lot of attention from Idahoans and others across the country.

