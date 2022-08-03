The Worst Sequels and Remakes Ever

Sequels and remakes have terrible reputations. “They’re all Hollywood makes anymore!” “They’re creatively bankrupt!” “They’re terrible!” You’ve surely heard these and other complaints many times before.

In fairness, there are many good sequels, and arguably even more great remakes. Hollywood makes these types of movies because they make money; to blame only producers and financiers for these films is to ignore the third crucial party worthy of blame: Ourselves. If audiences stopped showing up, studios would make something else.

All of that is to say that the constant complaints about sequels and remakes are somewhat overblown. But! Not in every case — and certainly not in the case of the sequels and remakes listed below. They are quite bad. In fact, they are the reason that sequels and remakes have such a bad reputation in general. If these are the sequels and remakes you watch, it’s hard to blame you for thinking they all stink.

