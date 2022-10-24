‘Yellowstone': 14 Times Taylor Sheridan Has Kept It in the Family
The cast of Yellowstone should look familiar if you've seen any of writer Taylor Sheridan's other projects. He has a habit of recycling actors from one series to the next.
In fact, one important role player that's appeared in all four seasons of Yellowstone has also been an important part of five other projects for Sheridan! That's far more than anyone else, although several people on the list below have three credits. Here is a short list of Sheridan's most important projects:
Sicario (feature film), 2015
Hell or High Water (feature film), 2016
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (feature film), 2018
The Last Cowboy (television series), 2019
Without Remorse (Amazon Prime), 2021
Those Who Wish Me Dead (feature film), 2021
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), 2021-22
1883 (Paramount+), 2021-22
Yellowstone (Paramount Network), 2018-22
1923 (Paramount+), Dec. 2022
Tulsa King (Paramount+), Nov. 2022
Lioness (Paramount+), TBD
Land Man (unknown), TBD
Fast (unknown)
Only two actors — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — have played the same role across each Sheridan project. We also included actor Piper Perabo on this list, even though she's only been in one series/film. As you'll see, her connection is much more personal than any other actor listed.