‘Yellowstone': 14 Times Taylor Sheridan Has Kept It in the Family

The cast of Yellowstone should look familiar if you've seen any of writer Taylor Sheridan's other projects. He has a habit of recycling actors from one series to the next.

In fact, one important role player that's appeared in all four seasons of Yellowstone has also been an important part of five other projects for Sheridan! That's far more than anyone else, although several people on the list below have three credits. Here is a short list of Sheridan's most important projects:

Sicario (feature film), 2015

Hell or High Water (feature film), 2016

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (feature film), 2018

The Last Cowboy (television series), 2019

Without Remorse (Amazon Prime), 2021

Those Who Wish Me Dead (feature film), 2021

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), 2021-22

1883 (Paramount+), 2021-22

Yellowstone (Paramount Network), 2018-22

1923 (Paramount+), Dec. 2022

Tulsa King (Paramount+), Nov. 2022

Lioness (Paramount+), TBD

Land Man (unknown), TBD

Fast (unknown)

Only two actors — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — have played the same role across each Sheridan project. We also included actor Piper Perabo on this list, even though she's only been in one series/film. As you'll see, her connection is much more personal than any other actor listed.