Idaho Braces For Officially The End Of Yellowstone Costner Out

Several new reports confirm that television's Yellowstone is over. The Western that made a living in the West cool again is done due to a disagreement between the equally talented Taylor Sheridan and the show's biggest star Kevin Costner.

In the end, all great dynasties, real and imagined, end. Sports teams provide the most prominent examples, such as the Lakers, Patriots, and Cowboys. Strangely, historians have discovered that some of America's most famous dynasties concluded because folks couldn't get along.

An example of personalities colliding would be the end of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl runs because owner Jerry Jones could not get along with the head coach he hired Jerry Jones.

You don't have to live in Montana to love the television show. Yellowstone is Idaho's favorite television show that features the exploits of the Dutton Family's struggles to keep their family ranch. A new report from the New York Post confirms that the show is over. Some insiders wonder if viewers will see the conclusion of Season Five, which has yet to film the final episodes.

Deadline Hollywood first reported that Yellowstone could end because Kevin Costner and producer/writer/creator/ Taylor Sheridan can't agree on the actor's commitment to the show. Mr. Costner committed to being available for sixty-five days to shoot this season and said he's only available to film for one more week. Reports say he filmed fifty days for the first part of season five. Mr. Sheridan believes the series will end because of poor morale and would instead work on another version of Yellowstone.

If season five is the last one for Costner and the Duttons, Mr.Sheridan is already looking to recruit a significant star to elevate the franchise. The writer is no stranger to bringing in A talent to his projects. He successfully brought Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Harrison Ford, and Hellen Mirren for Yellowstone prequels. He has another hit on his hands with Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. So who could be the next Dutton?

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement to ET. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner.”

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops. We hope Mr. Dutton is around for several more season of Yellowstone.