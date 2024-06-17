Why Every Idahoan Needs to See Horizon

Cast your mind back or listen to your parents' tales of their youthful summers. Television shows were in something called summer rewinds, and all the major movies were strategically scheduled for summer premieres. This was a logical move, as school was out and there was ample time to catch the latest flick. ￼

Fast forward to the present, and the scene has undergone a seismic shift. The focus has shifted entirely to streaming or a release date. A substantial segment of the population is convinced that the movie theater business is teetering on the edge of extinction. The era of summer 'blockbusters' has been dethroned by the ascent of shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other online platforms.

But hold on, next week, Americans will have a chance to prove that the movie theater business is far from dead—Kevin Costner's new film Horizon will hit the screens. This film isn't reliant on flashy special effects or CGI. Instead, it's a compelling narrative about the pioneers who sought a new and better life out west.

attachment-kevin costner 1883 tribute Paramount+ loading...

Mr. Costner believes in the project so much that he's spend thirty-eight million dollars of his own money. Horizon isn't one movie, but a series of four movies telling a story of struggle and success. Critics are skeptical of the movie making money; however Mr. Costner beat the odds with his first western movie 'Dances with Wolves.'

YouTube/Warner Brothers YouTube/Warner Brothers loading...

Whether you are a native born western or moved to Idaho from the east, Horizon tells the story of those early settlers who conquered the west and developed the land we call our home, Idaho.

