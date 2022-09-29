Yellowstone has shared the stunning trailer for its upcoming fifth season, and the show is already giving fans some major revelations about what the new episodes hold.

The trailer begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, vowing to protect the state from "all enemies, foreign and domestic" — a vow he may find challenging, since his family tends to operate outside the confines of the law so frequently. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is back in the family fold this season, and it looks as if he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are actually working together despite their incredibly rocky history, with her in place as her father's new chief of staff. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also continues to serve as his father's reluctant enforcer while trying to balance his life with his own family.

The family is still fighting enemies on multiple fronts, not the least of which is Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), the CEO of land developers Market Equities, who is going all-in against the Duttons.

"We're already at war," John Dutton states when Jamie tells him that signing a particular order constitutes a "declaration of war."

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Rip (Cole Hauser) with a rifle, which never spells good news for anyone, and the new season promises the mix of violence, romance, drama and OMG moments that have become the show's trademark.

Paramount Network is also launching the official Yellowstone Newsletter, which will feature "exclusive photos, videos, news, episode recaps, giveaways" and more, according to a press release. Fans can subscribe to the newsletter via Yellowstone's Twitter account beginning at 10AM ET.

Yellowstone grew into the most-watched show on cable television in Season 4. Past episodes of the show are available via the show's official page, or the Paramount Network app.

Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 began filming on location in Montana in mid-May. The new season is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

