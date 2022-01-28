10 Best Second Hand Thrift Stores in Boise
Shopping at thrift stores is a trend that’s gaining in popularity these days.
This is particularly fascinating to me because as a kid, my family didn’t have a lot of money, so we did most of our shopping at thrift stores.
I’ll admit that I was always a little embarrassed that my clothes were secondhand. I was envious of my friends who got to purchase brand new clothes that were cute and in-style, while I was wearing the best that I could find.
Do you all remember Limited Too that used to be in the Boise Towne Square Mall? Ugh. That was the place to shop for young girls.
I always felt like I was standing on the outside, pressing my face against the glass to get a glimpse inside.
Don’t get me wrong, the embarrassment I felt as a kid slowly dissipated the older I got. These days I love thrifting and I get a thrill from finding something that is not only adorable, but also affordable.
However, I can’t help but wonder: why is there a sudden interest in second hand shopping?
I imagine it could be a number of reasons:
- Vintage clothing and older styles are making a comeback
- Thrift stores offer affordable clothing
- Consumers are trying to be more ecologically friendly
But whatever the reason may be, we love to see it! Studies show that recycling clothes reduces your carbon footprint and gives back to your community, so it’s a win for everyone.
So without further ado, here are the Top 10 Thrift Stores in Boise: