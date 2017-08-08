Glen Campbell is an American original, and his story is just as legendary as his top songs. Campbell's inspirational rags to riches story — from his troubled addiction to personal redemption — was shared with the world. While he was on our radios every day and in our living rooms each week, he was making the soundtrack to our lives with many more than these 10 Iconic Glen Campbell Songs.

The "Rhinestone Cowboy" made such an impact that he topped all the major charts, won audiences from all walks of life and conquered the movies, and his television show, The Glen Cambpell Goodtime Hour, helped launch the careers of many musicians, including Anne Murray and Jerry Reed.

Taste of Country honors this Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Oscar nominee and Country Music Hall of Famer with a sampling of his greatest hits. From the legendary Jimmy Webb compositions like "Galveston" and "Wichita Lineman" to his TV and movie hits like "True Grit" and "Gentle on My Mind," these are the 10 best Glen Campbell songs.

Glen Campbell died on August 8, 2017. He was 81.