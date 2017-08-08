Born April 22, 1936, Glen Campbell started playing guitar as a young boy — but no one could have predicted the impact he would have on music.

In 1960, Campbell packed up and left his home state to pursue music in California. His talents were quickly recognized and he was signed on as a studio musician, becoming part of a group of musicians called the Wrecking Crew. While under their umbrella, the soon star would perform for a number of other stars and legends.

Campbell's first solo single was "Turn Around Look at Me," which found some success on the Top 100, but he didn't hit his stride until 1967, when "Burning Bridges" climbed into the Top 20. In the '60s and '70s, Campbell expanded his skills to the big and small screens, while still maintaining his music career. "Rhinestone Cowboy," perhaps his most iconic hit, came in the mid-'70s.

In 2005, Campbell was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Sadly, in 2011, he revealed he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and in 2014 he released his last song, "I'm Not Gonna Miss You." The song coincided with the Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me documentary, and both received critical acclaim. He won a Grammy for "I'm Not Gonna Miss You" in 2015, and in 2017, released his final album, appropriately titled Adios.

Campbell died on Aug. 8, 2017 at the age of 81. Scroll through the gallery below to see his career highlights.

RIP Glen Campbell