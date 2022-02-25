15 Businesses Boise Would Love to See Replace This Abandoned Pier 1

Even before COVID-19 hit, it was clear that Pier 1 Imports was struggling to survive.

In February 2020, USA Today reported that the retailer was filing for bankruptcy and planning to close over 400 locations. At the time, their location near the Boise Towne Square Mall wasn't part of the closures. Flash forward to May 2020 as retailers struggled to figure out what to do after lockdown orders were lifted and things looked very different. Pier 1 announced that they were closing all of their brick and mortar locations, including their Boise location.

Get our free mobile app

Their parking lot has been used as a COVID testing location, but for the most part, it's been abandoned for almost two years. Even Spirit Halloween didn't see a use for the building. They instead chose the old Hallmark location in the plaza that holds Old Nacy, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta and Dave & Busters.

We hate to see it sit there vacant, so we asked you what you'd like to see move in there! These were the 15 businesses our listeners thought would be a good fit for the old Pier 1.

15 Businesses Boise Wants to See Fill Its Abandoned Pier 1 Pier 1 was struggling even before COVID-19 hit, but the pandemic was the final nail in the coffin. They announced the closure of all of their stores, including this one in Boise in May 2020. What should move in next?

KEEP READING: 23 Businesses Nampa Would Love to See Fill Its Abandoned Kmart Nampa's Big K closed it's doors in 2018 and for the most part, it's primary use since then has been hosting off site car sales for dealerships in Canyon County. We asked what you'd like to see move in and these were 23 ideas you gave us!