2 Killed, 4 Injured in Boise Towne Square Mall Shooting

Earlier this afternoon, we reported that Boise Police were responding to an Active Shooter situation at the Boise Towne Square Mall.

Boise Reacts to Mall Shooting An unheard of incident for Boise, Idaho took place at the Towne Square Mall on the afternoon of October 25th.

Later this afternoon, the Chief of Police for the City of Boise Brian Lee along with the Mayor of Boise, Lauren McLean, held a press conference from City Hall West.

In his opening statement, Chief Lee shared:

I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event has been for the community at large

As a very vague overview was shared of the events that are still unfolding as the Boise Police Department sweeps and clears the Towne Square Mall.

Around 1:50 p.m. this afternoon, Boise Police along with other first responders raced to the mall where it was reported that shots were being fired with one person "down".

According to Chief Lee, at least 6 people were injured in this afternoon's shooting. Of these six, 1 was a Police Officer and 2 were killed.

As the search for a suspect began, Boise Police spotted someone who matched the description of the suspect and more shots too place. The suspect was taken into custody alive. The person in custody is believed to be the one and only shooter involved and at this time, no motives are known.

Of course, this early in any investigation, it's important to allow investigators to do their jobs before drawing conclusions.

Late in the press conference, Mayor Lauren McLean thanked mall workers who responded quickly to protect one another and shoppers along with first responders who "showed such compassion and care" to keep everyone safe.

One user on Twitter had footage from inside of the mall, while not graphic--shots can be heard and it is very chilling:

