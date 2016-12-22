2016 Holiday Travel Will Reach Record-Setting Numbers

Hitting the road this holiday season? You are definitely not alone.

According to AAA, more than 103 million Americans will travel during the holidays between December 23 and January 2. That's the highest number of people ever going away for this period, according to the organization.

AAA attributes this jump to higher incomes and lower gas prices. The price of gas will certainly have a role in people leaving home, since 93.6 million will drive -- not a terrible idea since gas prices on New Year's Day are expected to be at their lowest January 1 levels since 2009. If you're not up for flying, feel free to join the six million souls who will fly. A total of about three-and-a-half-million will take cruises, trains or buses.

And where exactly are people going during this holiday season? AAA analyzed bookings through its websites to find the following are the give most popular cities to visit: