27 Cool New Businesses Have Opened in the Boise Area in 2022

Boise is drooling over the fact that Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger is no longer just a dream. We're could be waiting months or years before it's done.

In-N-Out held their neighborhood meeting about their plans to set up shop where Pier One Imports at Boise Towne Square Mall used to be. According to public records, the plan is to create a 3,885-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating on the lot the home store used to occupy. Their conditional use permit is currently under review with the City of Boise. The status of the In-N-Out planned for the Village at Meridian is less clear.

No doubt, In-N-Out is one of the most anticipated businesses coming to our area. Residents are also very excited about Topgolf that's taking shape along I-84 in Meridian. In April, Tommy Ahlquist of Ball Ventures Ahlquist told Channel 6 that as long as things keep going in the right direction, we could be golfing there by the end of the year.

Scheels, the incredible sporting goods store with its own Ferris Wheel, is another project getting a lot of buzz. They went from being on the list of 20 businesses our listeners wanted to come to Boise the most, to a reality. They announced that they're planning a store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, but we'll be waiting a while. If the project stays on track, it's anticipated to open in 2024.

While those projects are still in the distant future, it's not like Boise and its neighboring cities will be bored waiting for them to open. There are dozens of cool new businesses working to open their doors to our community sooner rather than later! At least 27 have already done so this year! Check out what's new in 2022!

