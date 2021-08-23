Boise’s Lovevery Gets Target Distribution

Parents all over the Treasure Valley know about the Boise company called Lovevery, which has taken the Netflix subscription concept to toys for babies and toddlers. Their high-end, Montessori-style sensory toys have been a huge hit. The company was started by Jessica and her best friend's husband, Rod. Jessica, passionate about babies' health and development, helped create Happy Family, an organic baby food company, turned her attention towards toys. Rod, who has built several companies with a social impact, decided that he wanted to help.

Together they created Lovevery, where the subscription model works really well because they send out toys every other month based on your child's developmental stage at that exact age. Each shipment starts at $80, and you can subscribe for an entire year. The products and service were a huge success. They have moved from a living room to a beautiful facility in the Athlos Building at 10th and Idaho in downtown Boise in just a few years.

The Boise-based company announced today to their email database that they have created a line of toys for Target stores. These are individual toys, not sets that start at under $10. The toys are for kids from birth to 2 years old, and they come with a digital play guide so that you can get the most out of each item. The toys are meant to be add-ons to the subscription kits and are not available in the kits themselves.

For the past year, outside of Idaho, Lovevery has been a popular secret for parents, but with this new Target partnership, they will no longer be a secret at all. According to the email sent at 7am to the Lovevery database, this new line is available at "select Target stores and at Target.com." By Noon, no products were available for purchase in Treasure Valley Target stores. Target.com allows you to buy and ship.

