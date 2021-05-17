3000 Jobs Are Available – Here Is How To Get One Of Them

Last week when the announcement came down that June 19th was the day that federal unemployment benefits would end a lot of people had to start re-thinking their employment situation. On top of the federal programs disappearing Leah Reeder, an unemployment spokes person at the Idaho Department of Labor said that "Unemployment insurance claimants are required to apply for two jobs per week or complete two work activities per week," which means that it's now becoming more difficult to play the unemployment game and get what some call free money.

The good news is that there happens to be a TON of jobs available and the Idaho Department of Labor is committed to getting them filled asap. As part of their initiative a huge hiring event is happening in Caldwell on May 19th. 3,000 jobs will be available and more than 100 employers will be on site. The event takes place at the GALS Quad softball fields, 4700 Skyway St., in Caldwell and starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2pm.

According to Idaho news 6 "Large employers including Ada County, St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke’s Hospital, Amazon and Capitol Distributing are looking for engineers, certified medical assistants, customer service reps, maintenance technicians, superintendents, forklift drivers, custodians, landscaping staff and more,"

If you have a job that is o.k. this is your chance to upgrade. If you're looking to make more money the Idaho Department Of Labor said. "Many of the jobs pay between $11 and $29 per hour and include benefits. Several employers are offering signing bonuses."

The long and short of it is that there are more jobs than workers at the moment and that means better pay for potential employees so you should consider taking advantage of the situation.

