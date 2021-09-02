35 Breathtaking Hot Air Balloons Soared Over Boise Thursday Morning [GALLERY]

On Thursday, we had the chance to experience something that not many people get to during the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We got to fly over with pilots making their first appearance in the Treasure Valley.

Barbara Fricke and Peter Cuneo, are pilots based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They've been in ballooning for almost 40 years and became pilots in 1989. The duo's ballooning adventures have taken them to at least seventeen countries on four different continents.

As a team, they've won the the America's Challenge Gas Balloon Race four times, most recently in 2016. The challenge is simple. The team that flies the greatest distance from the launch point at the Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque wins. During their last win, Barbara and Peter flew for 54.63 hours, covered 864.88 miles and landed somewhere near Monroe, Missouri.

The Sandia Sunrise II balloon they're flying at the Spirit of Boise is homemade. Peter did the engineering work for the 80 foot tall, 90,000 cu ft. balloon and Barbara sewed it together in their living room. Not only will you have a chance to see it during the mandatory launches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings (weather permitting,) it's also one of the 16 balloons participating on Friday night's Night Glow Spectacular!

Haven't made it down to Ann Morrison Park for to see the balloons yet?

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Media Day 2021 On Thursday, September 2 more than 35 beautiful hot air balloons lifted off from Ann Morrison Park for an optional flight on Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Media Day. These were some of the pictures we captures on the ground and in the air during our ride in Sandia Sunrise II.

