4 Spectacular Idaho Glamping Spots

Before you go glamping this summer, you need to know what glamping is, then you'll need to know what to pack and finally where to go. The good news is that we live in the ultimate state for glamping. It truly doesn't get any better than Idaho. If you enjoy camping, glamping may not be for you. Camping is about being uncomfortable and eating food that you pull out of the lake. Glamping is about being comfortable and enjoying the best local food available. Camping is about putting up a tent. Glamping is about sleeping in a luxurious yurt or airstream.

When I first hear the term glamping, I assumed that it was about staying in a fancy hotel at night and spending the day in nature. The truth is that glamping is staying in nature in luxurious accommodations. Yurts, wagons, trailers, lodges, and treehouses are examples of popular glamping accommodations.

The best places in Idaho to go glamping are much harder to figure out because there are so many options. Here are some of the highest-rated according to Reserve America.

Willow Glamping Yurt, Castle Rocks State Park

A little more than three hours from Boise is Castle Rocks State Park. It's near the Nevada border just south of Burley. Here you'll find a yurt that has electric heat, wifi, and a king-size bed. There's enough room for a total of four people to stay comfortably. Outside is hiking, biking, and plenty of wildlife. There is currently availability in July.

Treehouse on Lake Pend O'Reille, Sandpoint

This treehouse is three stories and is located just a few miles from downtown Sandpoint. The house overlooks the lake and has wifi, heat, and a king-size bed.

Romantic Yurt in Sandpoint

This Yurt is big enough for four. It has its own port a potty, wifi, electricity, and TV with Dish Network. The California King will make your nights comfortable.

Bell Tent near Yellowstone

Located on a working cattle ranch, this is a gorgeous location. The tests are over 200 square feet. They have a shared bathroom tent, king-sized bed beautiful furnishings in a tent that can have up to four guests. There is no electricity, so you'll need to plan ahead.