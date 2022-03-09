It doesn't get much better than spring and summer in Idaho. After being cooped up its time to stretch out and explore. This year there is a new experience waiting for you at Sawtooth Winery in Caldwell. They just announced in a press release that they partnered with Eco-Camps to offer a luxury glamping and wine tasting getaway.

Sawtooth Winery, which is one of Idaho’s oldest (founded in 1987) and most iconic wineries has some fun additions this year. After building a partnership with Eco-Camps the two are offering Sawtooth Glamping.

"Spend the night nestled among the vines and grapes and take in territorial views of the Snake River Valley. Guests of Sawtooth will enjoy the ultimate glamping experience on the vineyard grounds." The press release continues, "Offering the pleasures of camping without all the gear, each canvas glamping tent comes equipped with hotel-like amenities."

The sawtooth tasting room manager Kelli Meyer said that after being asked over and over again for accommodations options by visitors they decided to get creative and started looking into options. That is where Eco-Camps came in to the picture.

Tent features:

- Bed frames with queen-size mattresses and luxurious Parachute linens and robes

- Outdoor dining and lounge furniture

- Propane BBQ grill on the patio

- YETI cooler with ice

- Laminate hardwood floors

- Solar powered lighting

- Device charging outlets

- Private en-suite bathroom with a walk-in solar shower,

- Flushing toilet *that's a big deal when camping ;)

- Sink with hot and cold running water

Certainly not your typical camping experience. I will take this over a hotel room just about any day. Oh and we cant forget that this is at Sawtooth Winery so the visit wouldn't be complete without stocking up. A wine menu will be waiting in each tent upon arrival so you can get priorities (like ordering wine) taken care of.



Another thing that makes this whole thing special, the tents are kid and pet friendly. Bring the whole family for a fun filled glamping trip. There is a great romantic feel to these also, so a planned weekend away from the kids would be a great option too. Just sayin'

Now the pricing... There are two premium tents available. They are 220 square feet and big enough to accommodate three adults and two children, those start at $249 per night. Then they have four regular size tents available. Those are 180 square feet and accommodate two adults and two children. The cost for those are $229 per night.

Sawtooth Winery produces 10,000 cases of wine a year! They are known for Riesling, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Syrah, Merlot, Grenache, Malbec and Tempranillo wines. Find out more and get set to book starting on April 15th at the link here.

If you want more glamping options in Idaho, check out this link showcasing some themed glamping tents at Valley Village in Eastern Idaho.

