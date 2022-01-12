We have our own little slice of heaven here in Idaho in Stanley. From the clean and beautiful redfish lake to the towering sawtooth mountains, it is truly a beautiful area. I have been to redfish quite a few times at this point for camping, fishing, playing and paddle boarding. The first time I saw it, it took my breath away. The stars are unbelievable at night. Hiking, mountain biking, camping, horseback riding, boating, floating and more awaits a fun trip up to Staley and Redfish lake.

The Love Exploring website just ranked each states most beautiful lake and Redfish took the top spot in the gem state. "Idaho: Redfish Lake, Sawtooth National Forest

Redfish Lake got its name from the huge quantities of sockeye salmon that used to arrive in its waters after a 900-mile (1,448km) migration from the Pacific Ocean. With a surface that sometimes appears sapphire and other times silver, it provides a magnificent mirror for the Sawtooth Mountains that form its backdrop. People can usually rent boats, pontoons and paddle boards from the marina, though there’s also the option to just relax on one of its sandy beaches."

I have only been in the summer but some of the photos I found that showcase the lake and mountains in the winter are something worth seeing.



25 Stunning Photos To Make You Fall In Love With Idaho All Over Again Need a refresher on what a gorgeous state we live in? Escape for a moment and enjoy all four awesome seasons with these 25 stunning photos...

Idaho is a massive state with almost every type of climate zone and miles and miles of endless beauty waiting to be photographed. Let's get lost in its beauty by taking a scenic tour of our state!

30 Dazzling Photos Of What You Missed at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Night Glow On Friday night, 16 of the pilots flying in this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic inflated their balloons to put on a stunning, uniquely Boise light show!