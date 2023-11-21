Small Town in Idaho: Holiday Haven You Need to See at Least Once

Idaho has the most beautiful landscapes and small towns, and one of them repeatedly makes lists for being the perfect holiday retreat. This scenic gem, known for its breathtaking views, offers a charming escape from the hustle and bustle for Idahoans and travelers during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

Truly a picturesque destination, when you first approach the town you'll be greeted by awe-inspiring views of the massive Sawtooth mountains. Any guesses as to what town we're referring to?

Stanley, Idaho

Photo by Thomas Dils on Unsplash Photo by Thomas Dils on Unsplash loading...

Boasting a modest population of just 122 residents, according to the 2021 census, this hidden treasure is far from ordinary. From the outside looking in, the town seems to have a somewhat bare exterior. However, this charming town caters to all outdoor enthusiasts and those who want to relax and recharge.

Photo by Tim Peterson on Unsplash Photo by Tim Peterson on Unsplash loading...

For those seeking a peaceful escape during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, Stanley has all kinds of spa facilities and lodging that promises an unparalleled experience, making it an enticing option people who just want to unwind.

Whether you're an avid adventurer or someone in search of a quiet holiday retreat, this is a remarkable town that is consistently rated one of the best getaways in America. Thankfully, Thanksgiving is landing on a weekend this year. So, as the holiday approaches this week and as Christmas is just around the corner... maybe consider a weekend trip to Stanley.

The 5 Most Charming Christmas Towns in Idaho We still maintain that Hallmark Channel or rival, GAC, should really consider Idaho as a filming location for their next movie. These are five places that will truly capture the magic of Christmas in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise? Gallery Credit: Parker Kane