Small Town in Idaho: Holiday Haven You Need to See at Least Once
Idaho has the most beautiful landscapes and small towns, and one of them repeatedly makes lists for being the perfect holiday retreat. This scenic gem, known for its breathtaking views, offers a charming escape from the hustle and bustle for Idahoans and travelers during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
Truly a picturesque destination, when you first approach the town you'll be greeted by awe-inspiring views of the massive Sawtooth mountains. Any guesses as to what town we're referring to?
Stanley, Idaho
Boasting a modest population of just 122 residents, according to the 2021 census, this hidden treasure is far from ordinary. From the outside looking in, the town seems to have a somewhat bare exterior. However, this charming town caters to all outdoor enthusiasts and those who want to relax and recharge.
For those seeking a peaceful escape during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, Stanley has all kinds of spa facilities and lodging that promises an unparalleled experience, making it an enticing option people who just want to unwind.
Whether you're an avid adventurer or someone in search of a quiet holiday retreat, this is a remarkable town that is consistently rated one of the best getaways in America. Thankfully, Thanksgiving is landing on a weekend this year. So, as the holiday approaches this week and as Christmas is just around the corner... maybe consider a weekend trip to Stanley.
