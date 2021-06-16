This Idaho Tiny House Resort Takes Glamping To Another Level

"Nestled beneath the peaks of the Sawtooth Mountains in Central Idaho, you will experience a one-of-a-kind getaway, when you stay in our unique lodging option now available in Stanley, Idaho. Enjoy a wonderful fusion of glamping and a private vacation rental property in one of our Tiny House Cabins. The green-certified, Tiny House Cabins, are one of Idaho’s first innovative resort lodging options. The cabins have a rustic appearance, with a touch of modern design, where we offer you a magnificent lodging accommodation."

Need I write more? The description from the Meadow Creek Inn site sold me instantly. If you love the thought of getting away from the world and surrounding yourself with nature but don't want or know anything about camping this is the move. Glamping provides certain creature comforts but in my opinion this is the best way to enjoy all that nature has to offer. The thought of sleeping in a comfy bed with heat and air conditioning after a great day of enjoying everything the Sawtooth mountains have to offer sounds amazing and this tiny house resort makes it all possible. Check out the amenities.

"Each 400 sq. ft. Tiny House has:

• 1 bedroom

(with a queen or king bed and can sleep up to 4 people, depending on which unit you rent)

• 1 sleeper sofa in the living room.

• Large private bathroom with a shower

• Fully equipped Kitchen

•Electric Fireplace

•Smart TV

•WIFI

• Deck with table & chairs

• Fantastic Views

and much more…."

Checkout the individual cabins by clicking below:

Cabin #2

Cabin #3

Cabin #5

Cabin #7

phot cred Meadow creek inn

Cabin #8

phot cred Meadow creek inn

