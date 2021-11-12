5 Months After Closing Their Doors, Delicious Boise Restaurant Welcomes Back Fans

The pandemic hasn't been kind to restaurants that call the area around the Boise Spectrum home, but one restaurant that closed in May is ready to give it another go!

Earlier this year, beloved macaroni and cheese utopia, Mad Mac, announced the closure of their brick and mortar location across from the Edwards theater at the Boise Spectrum. In their post, they explained that they were having a difficult time finding enough employees to staff both the restaurant location and their incredibly popular food truck. The owners explained that using the staff they were able to keep to staff the food truck was a better use of their resources. That post did leave the possibility of a return to the Boise Spectrum only, saying "hopefully this is only temporary."

It was only temporary! Now that food truck season has come to an end "Macaroni to Die For" is returning to their restaurant location. Mad Mac made the announcement via Facebook that they'll be open next Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. They're still short staffed, so they'll be posting their days and hours weekly through their Facebook page.

Mad Mac first opened their restaurant in the former Pollo Rey space in December 2017. Their multiple "Best of Boise" awards from 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 prove just how much the Treasure Valley loves their creative mac and cheese dishes like the Spinach Artichoke Mac, Bacon Cheeseburger Mac and Skully's Sweet Pork Mac.

Mad Mac wasn't the only restaurant that struggled at the Boise Spectrum over the past year. McGrath's Fish House shuttered their restaurant and auctioned off items from it in December 2020. It's being remodeled into an O'Crab Cajun Seafood and Restaurant and Bar. The Boise location will be the third O'Crab restaurant and second Treasure Valley location. They already have a restaurant at 16808 N Marketplace Blvd in Nampa.

