Boosting the Community: 5 Ways to Support Local Boise Businesses

Did you know that September is Idaho Preferred Month? Do you know what Idaho Preferred Month is?

It's a time to double-down and support local.

Idaho preferred is about supporting local businesses and boosting our communities.

To say it's been a crazy last few years is an understatement, and overall, small businesses were hit pretty hard. We've seen many close their doors, and some even permanently closing. Supporting the small, local businesses in our area really goes a long way.

Local businesses having to close their doors is the exact opposite of what we want. We hope for more, new, cool, and local businesses — opening their doors! And being able to stick around for a long, long time.

Keep scrolling for 5 of the best ways to support local businesses, and a complete list of 19 new and cool business that have opened over the last couple years here in the Treasure Valley.

Small businesses are hugely impactful in and for our communities, and especially the local economy, so it’s important to help these small businesses rebuild, and more than just rebuild, let’s help em' thrive! And it doesn't have to be difficult or cost a lot of money to help them out.

With this in mind, we've created a list of 5 EASY things we can do to ensure we’re supporting local businesses in the Treasure Valley. And if you keep scrolling you'll see some other fun lists like 19 new and local business to check out, and the top businesses Idahoans say they want etc.

5 Sure Ways to Support Local Treasure Valley Businesses

