7 of the Best Pumpkin Patches in Boise and Beyond

It's like we blinked and October snuck-up on us! Fall has officially arrived in the Treasure Valley and there's so much to look forward to: leaves crunching beneath your feet, warming up with fresh and hot apple cider and picking out pumpkins with your family!
Our apartment complex just sent out a text message this morning inviting residents to their first ever pumpkin painting party in October to get a head count of so they know how many pumpkins to paint. If you're planning a similar event for your classroom, youth group or organization, this list is a great place to start. Heck, it's a great place to start if you're just painting, carving, decorating or baking at home, too!
Based on reviews from places like Yelp, Tripadvisor, picks from national publications and tips from listeners like you, these are the pumpkin patches that offer the best experiences and value for locally grown pumpkins!
We should note that one of these has received the distinction of "Best Pumpkin Patch in Idaho" from several different publications. We're so very lucky to basically have it right in our backyard!