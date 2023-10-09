The #1 Best Scenic Drive for Fall Foliage Close to Boise

As we find ourselves once again immersed in the breathtaking beauty of fall, and really great weather recently, it's impossible not to be captivated by the fall colors and beautiful foliage near Boise. Doesn't it make you want to seize the opportunity to reconnect with nature and enjoy the amazing fall weather while it lasts? Winter will be here before we know it.

There are absolutely breathtaking scenic drives in Idaho, but what's the best drive for fall foliage?

The Sawtooth Loop

Photo by Hans Isaacson on Unsplash

This scenic byway in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is the number one spot for experiencing the magic of fall. With its winding roads, towering peaks, and an explosion of fall colors, the Sawtooth Loop promises a rejuvenating journey through one of Idaho's most captivating landscapes.

And there's a bunch more to do on this drive than just drive... hiking, exploring the lush forests and parks, or even soaking it up at some of the relaxing hot springs.

Here's an image of what the loop looks like on a map. Image is from Idaho Weather Watchers on Facebook.

Dalton S. | Idaho Weather Watchers on Facebook

Step out of your daily grind, breathe in the crisp fall air, and take in the awe-inspiring beauty of the Sawtooth Loop in Idaho. Winter is just around the corner, so seize the opportunity to enjoy this beautiful time of year right now while we can.

