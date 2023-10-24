Boise Weather Update: Is There a Chance We’ll See Snow This Week?
Boise and the Treasure Valley Weekend Weather Update for October 24 - October 29
The Treasure Valley is set for a week of changing weather, with a variety of conditions, from increasing clouds to potential rain and maybe even a chance of snow. Here's the week's detailed weather forecast:
Information from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday - October 24
Monday and Tuesday kickoff the week with increasing clouds and highs near 63-65.
Wednesday - October 25
Wednesday introduces rain, with a much lower high than previous days and weeks, near 53-degrees. Wind will also pick up to about 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday - October 26
Thursday emerges as a mostly sunny day, with a high near 49, still much cooler and feeling a little bit more like true Idaho Fall-weather. Winds are expected to increase to 11 mph and the night will be mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Friday - October 27
Friday remains mostly sunny, with a high near 50. However, the evening brings a slight chance of rain showers before midnight, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Expect partly cloudy skies, with a low around 27. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday - October 28
There's a 20% chance of snow showers before noon on Saturday, giving way to mostly sunny conditions with a high near 46. The night will be mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday - October 29
The week ends on a sunny note, with a high near 45. Sunday night mostly clear with a low around 26.
As the week progresses, Boise residents (especially commuters) should stay weather-aware, as conditions are expected to shift from clouds and rain to potential snow, with temperatures dropping as the weekend approaches — expect road delays. Be prepared for changing weather patterns, and enjoy the moments of sunshine as they come through.
