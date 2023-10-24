Boise Weather Update: Is There a Chance We’ll See Snow This Week?

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weekend Weather Update for October 24 - October 29

The Treasure Valley is set for a week of changing weather, with a variety of conditions, from increasing clouds to potential rain and maybe even a chance of snow. Here's the week's detailed weather forecast:

Information from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday - October 24

Monday and Tuesday kickoff the week with increasing clouds and highs near 63-65.

Wednesday - October 25

Wednesday introduces rain, with a much lower high than previous days and weeks, near 53-degrees. Wind will also pick up to about 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday - October 26

Thursday emerges as a mostly sunny day, with a high near 49, still much cooler and feeling a little bit more like true Idaho Fall-weather. Winds are expected to increase to 11 mph and the night will be mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday - October 27

Friday remains mostly sunny, with a high near 50. However, the evening brings a slight chance of rain showers before midnight, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Expect partly cloudy skies, with a low around 27. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday - October 28

There's a 20% chance of snow showers before noon on Saturday, giving way to mostly sunny conditions with a high near 46. The night will be mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday - October 29

The week ends on a sunny note, with a high near 45. Sunday night mostly clear with a low around 26.

As the week progresses, Boise residents (especially commuters) should stay weather-aware, as conditions are expected to shift from clouds and rain to potential snow, with temperatures dropping as the weekend approaches — expect road delays. Be prepared for changing weather patterns, and enjoy the moments of sunshine as they come through.

13 Spooky-But-Not Scary Halloween Movies These films are perfect for people who love Halloween but don’t love super scary movies.

CHECK OUT BOISE STATE FOOTBALL'S 2023 SCHEDULE Some new foes and familiar faces await the Broncos. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

6 Halloween Candies That Should Be Idaho's Favorite But Aren't Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Every Spirit Halloween Store Coming to the Boise Area in 2023 It's time to get spooky! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

It's Time to Get Spooky At These 4 Boise Area Fall Attractions Corn maze? Check. Haunted house? Check. Bonfires? Check. Here's when your favorite fall attractions open in 2022! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

13 Idaho Halloween Decorations That Might Be Taking It Too Far If you want to push the envelope on your Halloween decor or give your neighbors a good scare this year, check out these thirteen Halloween decorations we found on Boise's Facebook Marketplace... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas