Heavy Rain Prompts Several Warnings from Boise Area Officials

Nampa Police Department on Facebook

As we've seen recent heavy rain in the Treasure Valley and as it continues to be in the weather forecasts for our area, both the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) and the Nampa Police Department (NPD) have issued important advisories for residents.

According to ACHD, their crews have been working tirelessly since yesterday, April 4th, 2024, to clear water from the streets. With rain forecasted to persist, crews remain on standby to address any further issues.

Keep scrolling for local pictures of Boise rain and lightning storms and more.

ACHD officials emphasize the importance of community involvement in preventing  localized flooding by keeping storm drains clear. They urge residents to refrain from depositing yard debris into the streets, as this can exacerbate drainage problems.

The Nampa Police Department has also issued a warning to residents, acknowledging the widespread standing water across many streets in Nampa and Caldwell.

The Nampa Street Department has deployed equipment to alleviate flooding in major intersections. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, with particular emphasis on avoiding standing water, maintaining a safe distance from curbs, and reducing driving speeds.

The Nampa Police Department Facebook post says, "It's rained lots! There is standing water in lots of our streets and the drains are trying to catch up. Mother Nature needs to cooperate to really make an impact, and it doesn’t look like she’s going to do that anytime soon."

NPD shared these 7 tips for drivers who plan to be commuting in the heavy rain:

  • Be alert
  • Be patient
  • Give yourself extra time to get where you’re going
  • Expect standing water in some roadways
  • Don’t drive right next to the curb if there is standing water
  • Slow down
  • Be alert — it’s worth repeating!

As the rainy weather is expected to persist, residents are advised to stay informed and exercise caution when traveling.

