Idaho, a state known for its fitness culture, is a beacon of health and wellness. Whether you reside in Boise or Mountain Home, the love for hiking, biking, training, and all things related to health and fitness is palpable. The Gem State is a shining example of a community that values a healthy lifestyle.

However, even in a state as health-conscious as Idaho, we face a significant challenge with obesity. It's a growing issue that affects individuals who are struggling to lose weight despite making changes to their diet and exercise routines. We understand that for some, the battle against obesity can be disheartening.

Thankfully, the market has seen the introduction of several drugs, such as Ozempic, that facilitate healthy and manageable weight loss. While the cost can be a barrier, it's essential to know that some insurance companies do cover a portion of these expenses, making these drugs accessible to many.

Idahoans who are obese have found a new nonpartisan answer for those with obesity issues. Recently, President Trump announced an agreement with the makers of the obesity drug that will drastically lower prices. In other words, more Idahoans will be able to lose weight without breaking the bank.

How big will the discount be? Here's what the White House reveals on the savings:

The prices of Ozempic and Wegovy will fall from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350 when purchased through TrumpRx.

The price of Zepbound and Orforglipron, if approved, will fall from $1,086 per month to an average of $346 when purchased through TrumpRx.

In the event that the FDA later approves the Wegovy pill, or certain similar "GLP-1" drugs in each company's pipeline intended to be taken orally rather than as a shot, the initial dose of those drugs will be priced at $150 per month through TrumpRx.

President Trump pledges that this is just the beginning of lower drug prices for Idahoans.

