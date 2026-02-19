Idahoans awoke to a disturbing story concerning an attack on a building housing elements from the Department of Homeland Security.

At the time of this publication, the suspect is still on the loose after police say he drove a stolen ambulance into the Portico North building late Wednesday night.

Police then said the suspect was looking to set the building on fire by pouring gasoline on the scene. Meridian Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to the scene to apprehend the suspect. Morning commuters saw a massive police presence along Eagle Road. You can hear the real time concern in the video below.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea addressed the crime scene in a brief press event earlier today. Various local and federal law enforcement agencies are working to find the person responsible for this crime.

Recently, local media reported that the Portico building was leasing office space to the Department of Homeland Security. Critics have said Immigration and Customs Enforcement was in the building, but those in the know have denied the allegations.

A press event/protest was recently held outside the building in Idaho denouncing ICE. Chief Basterrechea explained the enormity of the attack. “We want to emphasize this was a serious criminal act. The theft and destruction of an emergency vehicle created risk to responding personnel.”

The chief concluded the briefing without taking questions, urging the public to assist in the arrest of the suspect, who is still at large. If you have any information that will aid law enforcement, please contact Meridian PD at crimetips@meridiancity.org We’ll continue to update you on this developing story.

