Ammon Bundy Arrested At Saint Lukes in Meridian

Independent candidate for governor Ammon Bundy was arrested early Saturday morning at Saint Lukes Hospital. The Ada County Prosecutor's web site stated that he was arrested for failing to leave the facility. Mr. Bundy issued a statement on social media that he was at the hospital to support his friend Diego's grandson who was taken by the police. Along with Mr. Bundy, his campaign manager Wendy Whitaker was arrested on the same charge. Mr. Bundy accused the police of ruffing her up and called Idaho the most corrupt state that he has ever lived in.

Mr. Bundy has urged his supporters to show up at Saint Luke's in Boise to show support for the family.

Collin Raye and Ammon Bundy

Diego Rodriguez, the grandfather of the little boy, described what happened on his website Freedomman.org

"Last night, my Grandson, Cyrus Anderson, was ripped from the arms of his mother (my daughter), by police officers from the Meridian Police Department. It was a kidnapping, pure and simple! There are no words or emotional expression that can describe the sheer measure of wickedness that we experienced, nor the feeling of being forced at gunpoint to separate from your child."



"Make no mistake about it—this is not an extreme claim or emotional over-reaction—Baby Cyrus was kidnapped. This is happening more and more in America as unfettered social workers, in conjunction with arrogant and overreaching police officers forcefully steal children from their parents."

Mr. Bundy said that Baby Cyrus was dehydrated and the family took the child to the hospital. The child's family was required to go to weekly weigh ins, according to Mr. Bundy. The family missed the weekly weigh in and child protective services ordered the Meridian Police to take the child. "We are in such terrible shape, Mr. Bundy said on a YouTube video. He continued, "where the government can take our babies away for no reason. It's sickening, it's sickening."

Mr. Bundy called the Meridian Police Department shameful along with child protective services. He revealed the boy's mother and aunt were arrested for not letting go of the child.

You can watch the entire incident by clicking this link. Judge for yourself on how the issue was handled.

The Meridian Police have issued a press release describing the arrests. You can read the entire release below.

Police were informed the child had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday March 1, 2022 after medical personnel determined the child was suffering from severe malnourished. While under medical care the child was able to gain enough weight and child was discharged in the care of its parents on Friday March 4, 2022.

During a follow up appointment earlier, this week it was determined the child had again lost a significant amount of weight and when the parents canceled the next follow-up appointment and could not be located, the Meridian Police were contacted and advised this child’s condition could lead to severe injury or even death if not treated.

Health and Welfare was able to contact the child’s father, who agreed to bring the child in for an examination, but then failed to show up.

Officers attempted to contact the parents and check on the child at a residence in Meridian, but the occupants were uncooperative and refused to let officers check on the child’s welfare.

Meridian Police then received a warrant to enter the home, but discovered the parents and the child had left, before officers could check on the child. Garden City Police then located a vehicle driven by the father of the child and they conducted a traffic stop. The Meridian Police took the child into custody in the 3700 block of Chinden Blvd., Garden City, Idaho and the child was taken to St. Luke’s Meridian for medical care.

Ammon BUNDY and several of his followers showed up to St. Luke’s Meridian and refused to leave the property when asked to do so. After several attempts to get BUNDY to leave the property and his continual refusal to do so, the Meridian Police Department arrested BUNDY for trespassing. Also arrested with BUNDY was sixty-nine (69) year old Wendy Kay WHITAKER, who attempted to interfere in BUNDY’s arrest and also refused to leave St. Luke’s property.

Twenty-three (23) year old Miranda CHAVOYA and twenty-one (21) year old Marissa ANDERSON were arrested for Resisting or Obstructing at the scene of the traffic stop and booked into the Ada County Jail for one (1) count each of misdemeanor Resisting or Obstructing Officers.

BUNDY was booked into the Ada County Jail on one (1) county of misdemeanor Trespassing and WHITAKER was booked into the Ada County Jail on one (1) count of misdemeanor Resisting or Obstructing Officers; and one (1) count misdemeanor Trespassing.