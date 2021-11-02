Are Boise Thieves Stealing Idaho License Plates?

We can't believe that this is an actual question--but are Idahoans having their license plates stolen right off of their vehicles in the middle of the night? Allegedly it has been happening around town and it just seems like the most random of crimes?

We aren't used to much crime here in the Treasure Valley and between some recent tragic events and an accumulation of smaller crimes, many are wondering if "this just comes with growing". We certainly hope not-- it's Boise's safety that keeps this place so special.

Recently shared by a fellow member of a local "crime" group on Facebook, one user wrote:

Has anyone lost their plates recently? My plates were stolen sometime in the last week in Meridian either at the Walgreens on Cherry and Ten Mile or on Pine in between Meridian and Ten Mile. The thief left me with a nice present of someone else's plates screwed onto my car.

I was blown away from the amount of commenters that jumped in and said this had happened to them too-- everything from plates being stolen, plates being taken and replaced by OTHER plates, and even those tiny, pesky stickers from registration being peeled off.

Apparently there is a lot of petty crime going on around the Treasure Valley these days and there's an entire list of these "smaller crimes" that need solved-- do you recognize anyone below?

