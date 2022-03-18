Astrology has always been an intriguing concept to me. I'm a Virgo and when I learned this early on, I would practically go out of my way to make sure I didn't fit the profile. Terrible, I know - but it made me wonder if that's because subconsciously I did fit the profile.

Is astrology nonsense? Or do the horoscopes we read from random apps actually have a ring of truth to them? What if astrology was applied to the dates that cities were "born"?

I decided to do extensive research on 18 Idaho cities to determine the establishment dates, incorporation dates, foundation dates, etc. It was tough stuff to dig through, so I took the liberty of putting the resources for these dates as a link to each city and date below. This way you can click the link to see where that date came from. I looked for the earliest and most confirmed dates of each city to use as its "birth" so we can determine its zodiac sign.

Thanks to Allure.com, we were able to look at several traits of each zodiac sign to apply to its respective city. Let us know how accurate (or inaccurate) you think these zodiac signs are and feel free to submit a comment below if you see an incorrect "born date." I would love to update it and deliver the most accurate zodiac sign to each city. Sounds ridiculous but hey, I'm just doing my part.

Are These Zodiac Signs of 18 Idaho Cities Accurate or Wrong? We looked up the zodiac signs for 18 Idaho cities based on the earliest establishment or incorporation date we could find. Are these zodiac traits accurate?

