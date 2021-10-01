Autumn in Idaho: A Poem

Morning

Chilly and Crisp

Throw on a hoodie and warm up the car

We made it, folks

We made it to fall

Afternoon

Weirdly Warm

Take off the hoodie, A/C in the car

I thought we made it, folks

It's supposed to be fall

Evening

Comfortably cool

Put the hoodie back on, open the window

Look at that, folks

It feels like fall

Night

Chilly and Crisp

Snuggle in the blanket, turn on the heat

Settle in, folks

It's finally fall

Morning

It's...warm? What?

So I'll wear...a tee shirt?

I don't understand weather, folks

What even is fall?

Afternoon

It's raining randomly

Didn't think to bring an umbrella

Trust nothing, folks

But I guess it is fall

Evening

Why is it hot?

Tank and shorts, turn on the A/C

Is this the same day, folks?

I promise, it's fall

Night

Wow, it's freezing

Why is the A/C still on?

Unpredictability, folks

That's an Idaho fall

======================

Truthfully, I'm not the most bothered by this fickle fall that can't decide what's what. Harmless surprises from Mother Nature, if you ask me. Those random warm days give you a few last chances to show off your summer wardrobe or get a last dip in the pool. Who could be mad at that? And the fall foliage is already here regardless of what the weather is like. Just enjoy it, folks, before the first freeze sets in and we're declaring it winter ahead of the solstice. I'm beginning to think that seasons don't actually mean much anymore.

