Backpacks Have Been Banned at These Idaho Schools

School safety is no laughing matter. Over the years, no matter your stance on guns--it seems that more and more safety measures have been put into place in order to avoid more incidents that may take the lives of innocent students, faculty, and staff. It doesn't matter what you believe in or who you voted for--safety in schools is so far above politics.

Here in the State of Idaho and more specifically in the Treasure Valley, no major incidents have happened in our schools. For that, we are thankful. Across the state, however, concerns and an abundance of caution have brought about a new policy which doesn't allow students to bring backpacks into the school.

You may recall hearing just a week ago that a 13-year-old student was arrested after a gun was found in her backpack at Rigby Middle School. No shots were fired in the incident and the gun was never pointed at anyone. Should this have ever happened, though? Of course not.

Following this incident, backpacks are now BANNED from being brought to school at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, Rigby High School and Jefferson High School.

While there is nothing to joke about when it comes to school safety, some students tried to lighten the mood by posting some TikTok videos--one, with over 3 million views--of students bringing their school books and materials in everything from laundry hampers to shopping carts.

Let us know in the comments--do you think that these rules will help with safety in the Eastern Idaho schools or is the measure over-done?

