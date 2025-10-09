Breaking News, the following is a release from Boise State!!!

The greatest show in sports is coming to Boise as the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour will make a stop on The Blue at Albertsons Stadium on July 31 and August 1, 2026. It will be the first time Banana Ball has appeared in the state of Idaho and Albertsons Stadium will be the eighth college football stadium to host.

Fans can join in on the fun and watch the games live and in-person by entering the Ticket Lottery List by October 31, 2025. Joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets as a random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. The Ticket Lottery List is available at bananaball.com.

Standard tickets start at $35 with Meet and Greet tickets starting at $100. Tickets are only sold through the official lottery on bananaball.com.

The Banana Ball World Tour stop in Boise will feature the Texas Tailgaters taking on the Party Animals in two games over two days. The exact layout and dimensions of the baseball field on The Blue will be announced at a later date.

Banana Ball is a unique blend of fun and non-traditional baseball and has 11 unique rules to deliver a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes.

In addition to being only the eighth college football stadium to host Banana Ball, Albertsons Stadium will be the 12th football stadium overall.

Albertsons Stadium has hosted several major events, including major concerts featuring Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs. Future events for the summer of 2026 will be announced in the coming months.

Behind The Scenes Secrets of Albertsons Stadium Find out which items fans love the most. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2025 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart