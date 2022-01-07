Best Brunch Restaurants in the Treasure Valley; You Voted, We Listened
Anyone that knows me, knows I’m a sucker for a good brunch.
Nothing makes me happier than peeling myself out of bed, throwing on comfy clothes, and crawling to one of my favorite breakfast spots on a lazy weekend morning.
In lieu of this, I believed it was my obligation – nay, my duty – to discover the best places for brunch in the Treasure Valley, for my own selfish benefit if nothing else.
So I turned to social media and I asked all of you – what are the best brunch restaurants in the Treasure Valley? Furthermore, what makes a brunch spot the best?
Well, buckle your seatbelts, because you all did not disappoint. Listed below are the top voted restaurants in Boise, Meridian, Eagle and Nampa/Caldwell.
Best Brunch Restaurants in the Treasure Valley, as Voted by You
But, what exactly makes one brunch spot better than the others?
To determine the answer, I narrowed it down to five options and asked the community what their thoughts were. I have to admit, I was slightly surprised by the results.
- The delicious food
- The beverages (particularly Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and coffee)
- Affordable prices
- A short wait time
- The vibes & aesthetics
Listed below are the results:
Food was definitely listed as the most important aspect of a successful brunch. Delicious dishes and generous portion sizes were among the most popular, but also the various options and inclusivity that a restaurant can offer (such as vegan and vegetarian options).
“Serves mimosas, vegan/healthy options, cool vibes, and very good food. I’ll wait forever for quality food.” – Megan Sanders
Beverages came in at a close second for what is most important, and it was also frequently mentioned by most of the voters.
People wanted a brunch place to have good drinks, but they also love a good deal. If there are bottomless mimosas or cheap Bloody Mary’s, it is far more desirable.
“Brunch means draaaaaanks.” – Makelle Meyer
I’ll admit, I was surprised by the results. Many people didn’t seem to care about the prices of the restaurant or having to wait a long time, so long as the food, drinks, and vibes were on point.
All in all, I’d call this quest a success. I love where your priorities are – I asked about brunch, and the comments and photos flooded in.
I know where I’ll be seeing all of you on Sunday morning!