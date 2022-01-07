Best Brunch Restaurants in the Treasure Valley; You Voted, We Listened

Anyone that knows me, knows I’m a sucker for a good brunch.

Nothing makes me happier than peeling myself out of bed, throwing on comfy clothes, and crawling to one of my favorite breakfast spots on a lazy weekend morning.

In lieu of this, I believed it was my obligation – nay, my duty – to discover the best places for brunch in the Treasure Valley, for my own selfish benefit if nothing else.

So I turned to social media and I asked all of you – what are the best brunch restaurants in the Treasure Valley? Furthermore, what makes a brunch spot the best?

Well, buckle your seatbelts, because you all did not disappoint. Listed below are the top voted restaurants in Boise, Meridian, Eagle and Nampa/Caldwell.

Best Brunch Restaurants in the Treasure Valley, as Voted by You Brunch spots in the Treasure Valley

But, what exactly makes one brunch spot better than the others?

To determine the answer, I narrowed it down to five options and asked the community what their thoughts were. I have to admit, I was slightly surprised by the results.

The delicious food

The beverages (particularly Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and coffee)

Affordable prices

A short wait time

The vibes & aesthetics

Listed below are the results:

Food was definitely listed as the most important aspect of a successful brunch. Delicious dishes and generous portion sizes were among the most popular, but also the various options and inclusivity that a restaurant can offer (such as vegan and vegetarian options).

“Serves mimosas, vegan/healthy options, cool vibes, and very good food. I’ll wait forever for quality food.” – Megan Sanders

Beverages came in at a close second for what is most important, and it was also frequently mentioned by most of the voters.

People wanted a brunch place to have good drinks, but they also love a good deal. If there are bottomless mimosas or cheap Bloody Mary’s, it is far more desirable.

“Brunch means draaaaaanks.” – Makelle Meyer

I’ll admit, I was surprised by the results. Many people didn’t seem to care about the prices of the restaurant or having to wait a long time, so long as the food, drinks, and vibes were on point.

All in all, I’d call this quest a success. I love where your priorities are – I asked about brunch, and the comments and photos flooded in.

I know where I’ll be seeing all of you on Sunday morning!

