One of the Best Places to Catch a Sunrise in America is in Idaho

Calling all morning people in Idaho! (Or, at least people who wouldn't mind getting up early to see the beautiful sunrises here in our state. In the heart of Idaho's wild landscape, there's a secret sunrise spot that'll make you fall in love with mornings all over again. Love Exploring spilled the beans on this great place for sunrises, and it's one you won't want to miss.

So, what is the best sunrise spot in the state of Idaho?

Fall Creek Falls

First, have you heard about Fall Creek Falls before? We've brought this topic to the attention of some native Idahoans, and we were shocked to learn just how many people haven't heard of this place, yet, making it truly a hidden gem.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash loading...

Love Exploring shares, "Fall Creek Falls, close to Jackson Hole, is one of those rare spots that’s blessed with gorgeous spectacles at either end of the day." It's a beautiful place to catch sunrises or sunsets, but let's focus on the magic of sunrise for now.

Another really special this about this place is the waterfall that's there. It's a 60-foot waterfall, and when the sun rises, you get to see the sun glisten and reflect perfectly from the waters of the waterfall and it joins the Snake River, creating a truly unique sunset watching experience.

So, if you're ready for an amazing Fall adventure that'll leave you breathless, consider looking into going to Fall Creek Falls; after all, it is Idaho's best-kept secret place for watching sunrises.

5 Scenic Drives for Amazing Fall Foliage Less Than 3 Hours from Boise

Breathtaking Fall Sunsets From Across Wyoming

It's Time to Get Spooky At These 4 Boise Area Fall Attractions Corn maze? Check. Haunted house? Check. Bonfires? Check. Here's when your favorite fall attractions open in 2022!