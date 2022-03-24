Hunt For Bigfoot On A Nighttime Rail Bike Adventure Just A Few Hours from Boise

This is a once-in-a-lifetime summer adventure that you don't want to miss out on!

Located about four hours from Boise in Joseph, OR, the Bigfoot Hunt is just one of the unique rail bike experiences that Joseph Branch Railriders give guests during their regular season.

Not familiar with what a rail bike is? They look like a recumbent bike but are modified into a two or four-person cart with rubber wheels that help guide them along abandoned railroad tracks. Normally, the rides take you through breathtaking views like mountain landscapes, canyons and along beautiful rivers.

This adventure is a little bit different! According to Joseph Branch Railriders, Oregon is one of the top eight locations for Bigfoot sightings in the United States. Many of these encounters happen at night, meaning you're in the driver's seat at the perfect time for an encounter. During the first three miles of this ride, your railrider is linked to a train of other cars so that everyone can share the pedal duties. It's also when their bigfoot expert, Profesor Bracehart shares more tales about the creature you're looking for.

Halfway through, they'll disconnect your cart and turn it around for your return trip to Joseph. During that break, you'll get to stargaze for 10 minutes before embarking on the rest of the hunt with just you and the companions you brought with you!

The ride is lit by headlamps, crosses the Wallowa River and rolls into a dense pine forest for just the right amount of spooky fun! They offer the ride several times throughout the season and the rides always fill up fast. This year they're happening on July 2 & 16, August 13 & 27 and September 10 & 24.

Not sure if you want your first rail bike ride to happen at night? You have plenty of opportunities to try a daytime rail bike ride during Joseph Branch Railriders' regular season! Want to add a rail biking road trip to your summer bucket list? You can book your rides for the 2022 season online HERE.

