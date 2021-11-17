Boise Area Hikes to Enjoy on National Hiking Day

From my early early years I vividly remember going on long and difficult hikes with my family. My mom has always been huge in the outdoors and has always worked in one way or another for Parks and Recreation. She would constantly, with her 5 children in tow explore the great outdoors. Luckily, unlike some things from my childhood, hiking is something that I still love into adulthood. Today is a wonderful day to celebrate nature and get outside to explore the local trails and trail systems around Boise and the Treasure Valley.

National Today, a website that gives information on national and international holidays says, "Grab your boots, trail mix, and some water because on November 17, it’s National Take a Hike Day! This annual event gets you outside for scenery and exercise by tackling America’s 60,000 miles of trails. It’s also a great way to get that heart pumping while you breathe in pristine air.

Here are some other great hiking resources:

Visit Idaho Website

Ridge to Rivers

All Trails Boise Area

Planet Ware Boise

Hikes to Explore Outside in and Around Boise Need to connect with nature a bit? Or at least escape the day to day grind? Check out these Boise area hikes, some are quick if you only have an hour or two and some are half day journeys.

