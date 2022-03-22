10 Easy Spring Hikes in the Boise Area with Breathtaking Views

It is officially Spring, and I think even Idaho’s weather might be cooperating—hopefully.

I really hope I didn’t just jinx us.

We’re forecast for good weather, though, and so far, it’s been beautiful outside this week.

I know, I know, it’s only Tuesday … but let’s cross our fingers!

With the better weather, more and more Idahoans are getting outside and enjoying the limitless things to do in this beautiful Gem state, and I’ve heard in many of my own recent conversations that people are actively looking for some great hiking trails that aren’t difficult and are especially good for dogs.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash (Jump Creek Falls, Idaho)

So, I’ve been searching away, and I made this list of trails that I will indeed be checking out soon myself. Personally, I’ve never been to any of these trails, but I’m really excited to go check em’ out with my pups!

I can’t think of a better way to spend a warmer day in Idaho than by enjoying some easy hikes and outside time with my dogs, and of course, taking in the views.

