Boise Boy Who ‘Always be sneaky’ Has Wait-List for Library Book

It's the story everyone needs to read after a long workweek-- a wait list now exists for a Boise boy's very own library book.

No, we aren't talking about a book that this Boise boy just happened to love at the library. We're actually talking about a book that HE wrote, made, assembled and all.

Dillon Helbig, an 8-year-old Boise boy, has stolen the hearts of book lovers across the nation after his original story took the internet by storm. An avid reader, Helbig often found himself writing his own books, too, according to his mother in a local news interview. Writing books at home and being a fan of the library wasn't enough for this local 8-year-old boy, who told the news he "always be sneakin'". Yes, Helbig "snuck" his book onto the shelves of the Lake Hazel branch of the Ada Community Library here in Boise.

After THOUSANDS of views, the story of Dillon Helbig has taken the internet by storm and now EVERYONE wants to read his book.

Titled "The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismis", there is already a waiting list to check the book out which since the internet frenzy, has actually been accepted as an official library book. The publication was given, with permission of course, all of the appropriate stickers, barcodes, labels and casing to be a REAL library book.

Want to check it out? It isn't available on Amazon...it's ONLY in our local, Boise library system. I guess it's time for you to wait in line..

