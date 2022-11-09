Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning

It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.

Here's a look at our forecast for the next few days.

We'd also like to share several tips on how to drive in snow/rainy conditions.

Winter Prep for the season:

Test your battery; battery power drops as the temperature drops

Make sure the cooling system is in good working order

Have winter tires with a deeper, more flexible tread put on your car

If using all-season tires, check the tread on your tires and replace if less than 2/32 of an inch

Check the tire pressure; tire pressure drops as the temperature drops

Check your wiper blades and replace if needed

Add wiper fluid rated for -30 degrees

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze

What to do before hitting the road:

Clean your car’s external camera lenses and side view mirrors so you’ll be able to see what’s around you

Remove dirt, ice and snow from sensors to allow the assistive-driving features like automatic emergency braking to work

In frigid weather, you may want to warm up the car before you drive it

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning , never leave a vehicle running in your garage – even with the garage door up

If the forecast looks iffy, wait out the storm if possible; if you must travel, share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave

How to avoid a crash:

Avoid using cruise control in wintry conditions

Steer in the direction of a skid, so when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to over correct to stay in your lane

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Increase following distance to 8 to 10 seconds

If possible, don't stop when going uphill

