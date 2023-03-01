Snow Returns to Idaho Creating a Challenging Morning Commute

March in Idaho is here and we've been hit with a winter snow storm. Today's surprise snow storm has caused the usual vehicle collisions and delays. We had one report that large semi trucks were told to stay off the roads due to the challenging weather conditions.



Continue reading to find how to get to your destination safely.

If you're new to the Gem State, here are a few tips from our friends at AAA on how to safely navigate on wet/snow-covered roads.

Winter Prep for the season:

Test your battery; battery power drops as the temperature drops

Make sure the cooling system is in good working order

Have winter tires with a deeper, more flexible tread put on your car

If using all-season tires, check the tread on your tires and replace if less than 2/32 of an inch

Check the tire pressure; tire pressure drops as the temperature drops

Check your wiper blades and replace if needed

Add wiper fluid rated for -30 degrees

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze

What to do before hitting the road:

Clean your car’s external camera lenses and side view mirrors so you’ll be able to see what’s around you

Remove dirt, ice and snow from sensors to allow the assistive-driving features like automatic emergency braking to work

In frigid weather, you may want to warm up the car before you drive it

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning , never leave a vehicle running in your garage – even with the garage door up

If the forecast looks iffy, wait out the storm if possible; if you must travel, share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave

How to avoid a crash:

Avoid using cruise control in wintry conditions

Steer in the direction of a skid, so when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to over correct to stay in your lane

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Increase following distance to 8 to 10 seconds

If possible, don't stop when going uphill

As always be cautious and drive defensively when on the roads.

