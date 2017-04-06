Boise Fry Company Debuts New Burger for First Thursday

First Thursday is a great time to see what's new, try something before anyone else has tried it and just hang with people while sipping some bevvies. The Boise Fry company is debuting the first of many new burgers that come from the BFC Test Kitchen.

Tonight, you'll be able to try the new Boise Fry Company burger called the Thai Peanut Butter Burger. This is the first of many new tastes being created in the BFC Test Kitchen. In the coming days, weeks and months we will be introduced to new sauces, salts, fries and burgers.

The Thai Peanut Butter Burger has peanut butter (sourced from City Peanut Shop), fresh jalapeno, shredded carrots and cilantro. Grab some fries for the side and dip into the banana ketchup which is described as a little sweet and spicy.

Boise Fry Company

First Thursday tastings start at 4:00 p.m. and goes until 9:00 p.m.

Do you have burger, fry, salt or sauce ideas? The Boise Fry Company wants to hear from you. Let's be real, how rad would it be if you went into BFC and asked for the burger you created? I would probably stand right there by the register telling every person who ordered it that I had created it. Either that, or, I'd be at the sauces pumping for everyone. I get excited about these kind of things in life. It's just fun.