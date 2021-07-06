I'm not buying it. We've all heard and seen how ridiculous the Boise housing market has gotten. If that is really the case and the Boise housing market is as inflated as we think it is how is it possible that Boise is the 5th Best City For First Time Home Buyers? Are we the locals super out of touch with what's happening in America? Have we been spoiled for so long that now we think these prices are absurd? Is it us or is it everyone else that is living in a fantasy world.

Locally I hear so many people complaining about how the American Dream is not attainable yet according to a WalletHub report:

" In 2020, 40% of all U.S. single-family home purchases were made by first-time buyers, and 14% more people became first-time buyers than the previous year."

40% is a big number so clearly the American Dream of home ownership is definitely attainable but I'm not buying it... There is no way Boise is the 5th best city for first time home buyers. What do you think? See the list of top 30 markets and methodology that WalletHub used to create the list.

Methodology

To determine the most favorable housing markets for first-time home buyers, WalletHub compared a sample of 300 U.S. cities (varying in size) across three key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Real-Estate Market and 3) Quality of Life.

Best Places for First-Time Home Buyers

Overall Rank City Total Score Affordability Real-Estate Market Quality of Life 1 Chesapeake, VA 65.15 28 24 4 2 Gilbert, AZ 61.91 22 5 96 3 Lincoln, NE 61.29 89 59 1 4 Cape Coral, FL 61.01 112 3 33 5 Boise, ID 60.68 36 45 5 6 Hampton, VA 60.66 21 72 29 7 Peoria, AZ 59.76 35 9 143 8 Virginia Beach, VA 59.47 45 131 3 9 Norfolk, VA 58.97 46 114 25 10 Surprise, AZ 58.87 20 17 177 11 Orlando, FL 58.46 150 2 101 12 Chandler, AZ 58.3 37 26 121 13 Cedar Rapids, IA 58.28 14 107 34 14 Tampa, FL 58.12 155 7 26 15 Broken Arrow, OK 57.78 70 20 128 16 Raleigh, NC 57.55 62 76 42 17 Scottsdale, AZ 57.4 118 18 51 18 Kenosha, WI 57.37 55 133 7 19 Palm Bay, FL 57.16 81 25 95 20 Elgin, IL 56.98 92 65 21 21 Joliet, IL 56.9 57 130 15 22 Frisco, TX 56.87 231 1 60 23 Newport News, VA 56.6 50 162 18 24 Huntsville, AL 56.54 27 36 218 25 Murfreesboro, TN 56.48 68 8 179 26 Waukegan, IL 56.23 96 50 43 27 Thornton, CO 56.18 144 80 2 28 Naperville, IL 55.89 78 126 14 29 Boca Raton, FL 55.85 159 16 28 30 Springfield, IL 55.67 6 136 163

