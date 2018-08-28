Boise Mass Stabbing Suspect Pleads ‘Not Guilty’

30-year-old Timmy Kinner Jr., the man who's on trial for stabbing nine people, including six children at a birthday party at the Wylie State Street Apartments on June 30, 2018, just had his first day in court. Kinner stood silent while his attorney did all of the talking. Talking that has a lot of people wondering. I guess the number one statement that shocked people was "Not Guilty". Not guilty? What? How? Yes, "Not Guilty" is Kinner's plea.

Charges include first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Kadir, eight counts of aggravated battery in the alleged stabbing of eight others, one count of burglary for allegedly entering an apartment with the intent to commit aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and a deadly weapon enhancement.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the judge decided on a jury pool of 300 people that will be interviewed and questioned to make sure the correct people ultimately land on the jury for a very publicized case. Jury selection is expected to take approximately two months and the trial is expected to begin in January. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for December 13th.