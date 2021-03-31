Boise Mayor Renews Mask Mandate

Mask up, Boise. As if we haven't been already.

Just last night, the City of Boise, under guidance of Mayor Lauren McLean, doubled down and re-upped that mask mandate that we've all just grown used to now.

It just took place last night, Tuesday March 30th at 11:59 p.m.

The mandate requires all residents to wear a face covering, physically distance, and limit social gatherings to under 50 people. This, of course, is nothing new. The order has been in place for months now.

There are some exemptions to the mandate. People that are exempt include:

  • Children under the age of two years old
  • People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask
  • People with mental conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask
  • People that are eating out if physical distancing is able to be achieved
  • People that are receiving a service and need the mask to be removed to receive said service
  • First responders that have work that would be impacted by wearing a mask.

You can actually read the entire order for yourself online, but it's extremely lengthy. Masks being mandated for individuals aren't the only things included, however. Businesses are also mentioned, requiring compliance from businesses in order to continue operating. There are also continued, clear guidelines for bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.

To read the order for yourself, click HERE.

 

