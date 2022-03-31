After Two Year Hiatus, Boise Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Townsquare Media and their six radio stations 103.5 KISS-FM, 104.3 WOW Country, Mix 106, 107.9 LITE FM, POWER 105.5, and KIDO Talk Radio will taking over Expo Idaho in Garden City for Idaho’s largest one day music event!

When you go to Boise Music Festival you experience 40+ local bands, food and merch vendors, a carnival, and some of America’s hottest artists.

Since 2010 this event has brought out names like, Nelly, The Eli Young Band, Backstreet Boys, Vanilla Ice, Nick Jonas, and Parmalee. We head into our 11th Annual Boise Music Festival after what feels like the longest two years of our lives…….

Boise Music Festival is proud to announce one of our biggest lineups to date starting with:

Boise Music Festival Headliners Join us June 25th at Expo Idaho on the Boise Music Festival Mainstage!

Each year Boise Music Festival gives out thousands of tickets via on-air contests and at on-site events at local Treasure Valley Businesses or you can buy tickets at Boise Music Festival Tickets