Boise Prepares for Major Corgi Invasion

Here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that our residents love more than craft beer, hikes, and the correct pronunciation of "Boise". That said, DOGS seem to top the lists of things that people love around here and if there's one thing that speaks to that--it's the fact that there's an entire festival going on in Boise for Corgi dogs.

We know that adopting a dog will be the best thing to ever happen to you!

The event is going to take place on June 25th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

As the Corgi-loving folks shared on their announcement:

We are pleased to announce the return of Boise Corgi Fest! This is the 3rd annual event that celebrates the stubby breed. The day will kickoff with a parade/costume contest, followed by other fun games and activities--along with food, homegoods, and service vendors.

True lovers of Corgi's here in Boise can get some swag, too--registration includes a commemorative wristband, access to all activities and there's an option to get a T-Shirt to prove that you're a Corgi lover, as well!

