Boise Realtors Hold Pride Month Fundraiser at Balcony Club

Each year, "Pride Month" takes over across the country as businesses, individuals, and families alike will take to the spirit of pride and share a little extra love to the LGBTQ+ community. While many argue it should be a year-round thing--and truly, being yourself and accepting your neighbor really should be an every day thing--we do love to see the fun events and "bridges" built during the month of June.

An exciting and unique local event being put on for a great cause has been announced for Downtown Boise's beloved Balcony Club, for Pride Month!

The event is being organized by the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, Idaho Chapter. The national non-profit works to bring together LGBTQ+ and allied real estate professionals with the overall goal of elevating homeownership for LGBTQ+ people. The chapter is organizing a drag show to be held on June 26th from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales to the event will go directly to Intermountain Fair Housing, a non-profit organization that ensures open and inclusive housing for all persons--without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, a source of income, or disability. The Intermountain Fair Housing Council does great work locally and you can learn more about them, HERE.

The event will be hosted by Boise celebrity, Denimm Cain and other Boise stuperstars Dolce Vida, Frida Nights, and Ell will be assisting local real estate professions with their own attempts at drag!!

Learn more, RSVP, and invite your friends via this Facebook Event link HERE.

Interested in buying your tickets? Click HERE.

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.

A Look Back at 22 Years of Western Idaho Fair Concerts The Western Idaho Fair isn't just a destination for fair food and rides! They also have some sweet concerts year in and year out!